Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Splash

Reuters
28 January, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 09:53 am

Related News

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Reuters
28 January, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 09:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Personal items once owned by Elvis Presley are expected to fetch big bucks when they come up for auction this week.

The nearly 40 lots from Presley include a jacket designed by the man behind his famous jumpsuit and cape, a well-loved briefcase, and an address book filled with his handwriting, expected to bring in over $10,000.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The address book featured "the people that he really was closest with and connected the most with," said Kruse GWS auctions founder and lead auctioneer Brigitte Kruse. "We actually have some of his personal notes (in the book), which we're going to leave as a surprise for the winning bidder."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Interest in the American singer, who died in 1977, is high following the release last year of Oscar-nominated biopic 'Elvis' and the recent death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Also included in the 'Artifacts of Hollywood & Music' sale on 28 January are items from Marilyn Monroe and Liza Minnelli - plus Rock Hudson's dog's Christmas stocking.

Elvis Presley / Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

27m | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

2h | Panorama
Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

22h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

13h | TBS SPORTS
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund