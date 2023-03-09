Popeye: It is very important to come from a place of empathy

Splash

Ahmed Hasam Rabbi
09 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:32 am

Related News

Popeye: It is very important to come from a place of empathy

Ahmed Hasam Rabbi
09 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:32 am
Photo Courtesy: Samuel Adhikary
Photo Courtesy: Samuel Adhikary

Popeye, also known as Raffan Imam, moved to the US to be with his family soon after the release of his second album in 2013. After a decade, he returned to perform live for the first time in Bangladesh at the 'Rock N Rhythm 2', event scheduled for today, 9 March, at the ICCB Hall 4. 

Smooches will be opening Rock N Rhythm 2 followed by Odd Signature, HIGHWAY, Aftermath, Shonar Bangla Circus, Meghdol, Ashes, who will be warming up the stage for Popeye. 

"I am pretty psyched. Ever since the upcoming show was announced, the response has been mind-blowing. The practice sessions are going well. The other artists are picking up at a very fast pace and I am confident it will be a heck of a show. Although I feel a part of me is changing - I am no longer low-key," he said. 

There was a time when releasing an album was not just a few clicks away on streaming platforms. Artists' success entirely depended on whether the label liked their music and was willing to distribute it among the masses. 

In 2010, artist duo Raffan Imam and Talat Minhaz came together and started 'Popeye', a musical project that has blessed us with some great hits like 'Nesha Bojha', 'Bhalobasha Baki', 'Bishonno Shundor', and many more, garnering millions of views on YouTube in the process.

"Both of my albums were unsuccessful – they did not gain traction until 2015," said songwriter and vocalist Raffan, as Popeye (it is also his stage name). 

Popeye has always been very low-key; Raffan has kept himself separated from the brand name. 

"It was not intentional. It just happened. I am very introverted," he said when asked why. "I know I should be more 'outfacing' – interact more with the audience and be brighter, in terms of presence. I am not a professional musician; it has always been a hobby and it still is. And I guess that is the main reason."

Popeye first formed a band with some of his friends to make a demo track for 'Agontuk 2', a mixed band album. They were active until 2008 when, due to some unavoidable circumstances, Popeye had to go solo. "At that time, I was young, I wanted to do something different. Music was something that appealed to me and I just went ahead with it," he said. 

Raffan met Talat through a mutual friend when he was starting a new project and needed someone to handle the technical aspects. "I gave him a tune, he picked it up on guitars and then 'Ei Tumi K' was the first song I composed and entered the studio with. This was the beginning of Popeye", he said. 

Surprisingly, Popeye does not know how to play any instruments and it has been one of his biggest regrets. 

Photo Courtesy: Samuel Adhikary
Photo Courtesy: Samuel Adhikary

"Though I am in a band, I do not know how to play any instruments. But every other member can sing to some extent. So I could add value by writing lyrics."  

He drew a lot of inspiration from Jim Morrison's use of metaphors and it had a massive impact on his lyrics and songs. 

"My songs have elements of my life, but I cannot blatantly say that my songs entirely reflect phases of my life. Basically, the lyrics come from the music and tune I was working on during that time. The concept revolves around the environment and timeline I experienced," he said. 

Popeye made songs everyone could relate to. "It is very important to come from a place of empathy. We all might feel the same but the intensity sets us apart, and I try to articulate the feeling into words that everyone can relate to."   

Wherever Popeye is today, it is organic and self-made. He has created songs that portrayed strong emotions, which sometimes can be difficult to articulate for many. 

"It is truly a mental exercise back and forth. I try to put myself into the listeners shoes and try to feel how it is impacting me, and that is just the emotion part. The metaphor, the use of words, and paraphrasing is very important as well – how it is complementing the overall tune and flow. To bring everything together takes a lot of time, which is why I cannot release many songs besides working full time."  

Right now, he has one philosophy for music - one song a year. "I usually do not work on music much, but when I think I have cracked the lyrics, I give takes at home and Talat works on it from there on."   

Top News

Popeye / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

2h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

1h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

1h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

1h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters