Pop legend Ferdous Wahid hospitalised

Splash

UNB
15 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

Pop legend Ferdous Wahid hospitalised

UNB
15 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:52 pm
Ferdous Wahid. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Ferdous Wahid. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Legendary pop singer Ferdous Wahid was admitted to a Dhaka hospital Friday after he suffered a heart attack in the morning.

The 69-year-old musician is now undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital, said his cousin Tayeba Nabi Tannu while confirming the news.

Ferdous has heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Earlier, he also tested positive for Covid-19.

The music icon, also the father of popular musician Habib Wahid, rose to stardom in the 70s with his sonorous voice and melodious tunes. His most popular songs include "Mamooniya," "Agey Jodi Jantam," "Emon Ekta Ma Dena," and "Ami Ek Paharadar."

Also known as an actor and film director, Ferdous made his directorial debut with the film "Kusumpurer Golpo" (The Story of Kusumpur) in 2013.

Top News

Ferdous Wahid / Heart attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

12h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

1h | Videos
Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty