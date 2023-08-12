Pakistani singer Ali Sethi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Salman Toor

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 01:20 pm

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Salman Toor

The Pakistani singer, who gained worldwide recognition after his song Pasoori was released last year, slammed the wedding rumours.

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Pakistani singer Ali Sheti. Photo: Collected
Pakistani singer Ali Sheti. Photo: Collected

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has responded after rumours surfaced claiming that he married New York-based painter Salman Toor. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ali clarified that he is not married. On Friday, many on social media had congratulated the duo after several reports claimed Ali had married.

Ali Sethi refuted rumours of getting married in an intimate ceremony in New York to Salman with his latest note on Instagram Stories. He wrote, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumour. But maybe they should help market my new release: Paniya." He also shared the link to his latest song.

On Friday, after rumours surfaced, a person wrote on Twitter or X, "If true then congratulations and good luck to Ali Sethi, and Salman Toor on the wedding." A tweet read, "It's your life, Ali Sethi. Live the way you want to…" "Hope you have a great life together," said a person. "Wow! God bless you both. So happy for you guys," wrote a fan.

Ali Sethi rose to prominence with his debut novel, The Wish Maker (2009). He made his film debut as a singer in Mira Nair's 2012 film, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, with the song Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho. In 2015, he made his debut on Coke Studio Pakistan with the Punjabi folk song Umraan Langiyaan.

He has performed several covers as well as original music. His most notable songs are Aaqa, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Chan Kithan, Gulon Main Rang and Chandni Raat. His most recent single for Coke Studio--Pasoori became the first Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global chart.

Last year, Salman spoke with The New Yorker and talked about Ali Sethi. As per the report, the two 'realised that they belonged together' a few years ago.

Salman had told The New Yorker in 2022, "I knew I had found the person I wanted to be with for good." Salman had also spoken about the time when he spoke to his parents about being gay. He was 15 years old when he told his parents, "They didn't accept that. They said, 'You're not developed yet, you just don't know'."

