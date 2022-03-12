Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ tops Spotify global charts

'Pasoori' by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has ranked third on Spotify's Global Viral 50 list. It was debuted in Coke Studio Season 14.

The song has received 32 million views on YouTube since its release.It continues to trend weeks after its release on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Pasoori is an Urdu-Punjabi song which expresses the misery of a broken heart with its poignant lyrics and earworm tune. It was released in February and garnered a fervent response on social media.

Pasoori was written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas and composed by Xulfi. The music was produced by Xulfi and electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui, associate producer on this year's Coke Studio edition.