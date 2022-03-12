Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ tops Spotify global charts

Splash

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ tops Spotify global charts

Pasoori is an Urdu-Punjabi song which expresses the misery of a broken heart with its poignant lyrics and earworm tune

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 12:12 pm
Pasoori. Photo: Collected
Pasoori. Photo: Collected

'Pasoori' by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has ranked third on Spotify's Global Viral 50 list. It was debuted in Coke Studio Season 14.

The song has received 32 million views on YouTube since its release.It continues to trend weeks after its release on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Pasoori is an Urdu-Punjabi song which expresses the misery of a broken heart with its poignant lyrics and earworm tune. It was released in February and garnered a fervent response on social media. 

Pasoori was written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas and composed by Xulfi. The music was produced by Xulfi and electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui, associate producer on this year's Coke Studio edition.

coke studio / pasoori / song

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

1h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

2h | Panorama
Parul&#039;s story has a happy ending thanks to the Layer chicken farming.jpg

Smiles of rural women for a sustainable tomorrow

2h | In Focus
The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh produces world's most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

Bangladesh produces world's most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

15m | Videos
Shackleton's lost ship found in Antarctic after 107 years

Shackleton's lost ship found in Antarctic after 107 years

15m | Videos
Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

23h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh