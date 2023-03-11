Oscars rejects Zelenskyy's plea to make appearance

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:55 am

Related News

Oscars rejects Zelenskyy's plea to make appearance

Hindustan Times
11 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Zelenskyy was previously a comedian. Photo credit: collected
Zelenskyy was previously a comedian. Photo credit: collected

For the second time in a row, the Academy has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from delivering a virtual speech at the Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. 

The comedian-turned-politician, who was welcomed by other award ceremonies in the past, and following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy has made a virtual appearance at both the Cannes and Venice film festivals last year and even at the recently held Grammy awards. 

"Cinema is able to overcome borders and walls, whether real or ideological. It seems to me very symbolic. Today, Russia wants to build the same wall... between civilization and tyranny," he said in his virtual address.

As per the report by Variety, WME power agent Mike Simpson requested the Academy to include the Ukrainian President in a virtual spot for Sunday's telecast but was turned down. The Academy has also declined to add any further comments on the same. Last year too, The Academy declined to grant the Ukrainian President a virtual spot at the Oscars. 

Ukraine's president Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

13m | Tech
Photo: TBS

Apple debuts yellow iPhone 14 to boost interest until new model

28m | Tech
Photo: TBS

OnePlus 11 5G: A step in the right direction

48m | Tech
Illustration: TBS

Torjoni: Government launched a national browser

58m | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

43m | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

13h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

14h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway