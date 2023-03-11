Oscars rejects Zelenskyy's plea to make appearance

For the second time in a row, the Academy has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from delivering a virtual speech at the Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The comedian-turned-politician, who was welcomed by other award ceremonies in the past, and following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy has made a virtual appearance at both the Cannes and Venice film festivals last year and even at the recently held Grammy awards.

"Cinema is able to overcome borders and walls, whether real or ideological. It seems to me very symbolic. Today, Russia wants to build the same wall... between civilization and tyranny," he said in his virtual address.

As per the report by Variety, WME power agent Mike Simpson requested the Academy to include the Ukrainian President in a virtual spot for Sunday's telecast but was turned down. The Academy has also declined to add any further comments on the same. Last year too, The Academy declined to grant the Ukrainian President a virtual spot at the Oscars.