‘Online Offline’ to air its 100th episode tonight

The popular show, Online Offline, will telecast its 100th episode tonight on Maasranga Television. The show airs on weekdays at 9 PM.

Written and directed by Sagar Jahan, the show's cast includes Marzuk Russell, AKM Hasan, Nabila Islam, Tanzika Amin, Salha Khanam Nadia, and others.

A scene from the drama "Online Offline." Photo: Courtesy

The comedy drama follows a group of confused characters who solemnly swear to run an office, but have no idea what they will do. Employees are called in for meetings to discuss what kind of a business they should conduct.