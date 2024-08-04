Oni, Rafa release songs; musicians march at Shaheed Minar

Protesters gather Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 3 August. Photo: TBS
Protesters gather Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 3 August. Photo: TBS

While Bangladeshi rappers were the first to release music centred around the quota reform protests, the violence and injustice in its initial weeks, mainstream and popular musicians gradually joined in with their music. 

On Friday night, two of the biggest names in Bangladesh's rock scene, guitarist Oni Hasan and musician Raef Al Hasan Rafa, released new music on their social media platforms.

Oni Hasan released a thrash metal song titled 'Amra Bir.' He handled the composition and guitar parts, while Kazi Zohad Yazdani provided the vocals. Sajjad Kabir wrote the lyrics, and Studio Chanachur took care of the audio engineering and production.

The song features aggressive, galloping guitar riffs paired with lyrics about rebellion and justice. Before Oni's guitar solo, the iconic opening lines of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 'Bidrohi' are recited.

Meanwhile, Rafa, in collaboration with several other musicians, released 'Shikol Pora Chol.' This song is also taken from a poem by Kazi Nazrul. The vocals were performed by Sheikh Ishtiaque (Shironamhin), Shakib Chowdhury (Cryptic Fate), Jamshed Chowdhury (Powersurge), Probar Ripon (Shonar Bangla Circus) and Rafa himself. 

Each vocalist included a personal message about the ongoing protests between their segments.

Later on Saturday afternoon, Bangladeshi musicians joined the protests and marched at the Shaheed Minar. Although a concert was initially planned to take place alongside the protests at Rabindra Sharobar, it was eventually cancelled. Instead, the student organisers of the movement encouraged the musicians to join them at Shaheed Minar.

