The Office Reboot in the Works with Greg Daniels: Report

Splash

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

The Office Reboot in the Works with Greg Daniels: Report

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 11:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Office reboot is reportedly in the works, with the original American showrunner attached to return, according to Matt Beloni of Puck News. 

With the WGA having reached a tentative deal to end their five-month strike, a bevy of production announcements are expected to be made. 

Talks of reviving the beloved comedy have circulated for several years, with key cast members expressing their interest in reprising their roles, including Jenna Fischer as Pam, Angela Kinsey as Angela, Creed Bratton as Creed, and Leslie David Baker as Stanley, reports Consequence Net. 

Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office, had previously disclosed his idea for a reboot that would blend familiar faces with new cast members, all working in the same Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton. However, he had reservations about moving forward with the concept, as he believed the original series had achieved a level of perfection. In 2019, he explained, "It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up. We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense, it's completely an artistic whole."

Daniels also expressed his primary concern, which was not wanting to disappoint the dedicated fanbase. He noted, "People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me, that means we ended it properly."

 

The Office / Greg Daniels / The Office reboot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy