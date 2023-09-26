The Office Reboot in the Works with Greg Daniels: Report

The Office reboot is reportedly in the works, with the original American showrunner attached to return, according to Matt Beloni of Puck News.

With the WGA having reached a tentative deal to end their five-month strike, a bevy of production announcements are expected to be made.

Talks of reviving the beloved comedy have circulated for several years, with key cast members expressing their interest in reprising their roles, including Jenna Fischer as Pam, Angela Kinsey as Angela, Creed Bratton as Creed, and Leslie David Baker as Stanley, reports Consequence Net.

Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office, had previously disclosed his idea for a reboot that would blend familiar faces with new cast members, all working in the same Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton. However, he had reservations about moving forward with the concept, as he believed the original series had achieved a level of perfection. In 2019, he explained, "It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up. We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense, it's completely an artistic whole."

Daniels also expressed his primary concern, which was not wanting to disappoint the dedicated fanbase. He noted, "People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me, that means we ended it properly."