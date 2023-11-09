That's what she said: From The Office and into our lives

Catchphrases sometimes get to the point of so much popularity that the regular meaning of the line fades away to its famous delivery. "That's what she said," from The Office is probably one of the best examples of it.

Among the sitcoms that have graced our television screens over the years, there is one comedy that has truly stood the test of time and consistently brought laughter to audiences, The Office, is one of them.

With sitcoms like Friends, Big Bang Theory, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine capturing hearts, it's fascinating "That's what she said" continues to resonate so strongly with young people.

This joke has become so iconic that Steve Carell, who portrayed the character Michael Scott, who first said it, will forever be associated with it.

This sentence can lighten up any mood and bring laughter. What makes this joke truly beautiful is its simplicity and universality. It can be applied to scenarios, effortlessly transforming serious statements into playful banter.

The surge of internet memes has further propelled its popularity. Social media sites have provided a platform for users to share their moments and quotes from Michael Scott.

Its popularity in meme culture has helped to keep the joke relevant and introduce it to generations who may not have watched The Office when it originally aired.

A significant reason "That's what she said" or "TWSS" as it is often abbreviated, continues to resonate its capacity to foster camaraderie among individuals who comprehend and value the reference.

Using this joke in our day-to-day interactions can create a sense of connection among fans of the show.

Steve Carell. Photo: Collected

Besides its usage within the show, "TWSS" has become a part of culture. It is now commonly used in everyday conversations by many of us.

The joke has been parodied in other television shows, movies and advertisements - further establishing its place in our shared culture in a digitally connected world.

Nostalgia is another element that TWSS emanates as newer generations discover the early 2000s show through streaming platforms, they are introduced to this timeless joke. They embrace it as their own.

Its widespread appeal, innuendo of double meanings and Steve Carell's vivid delivery have all contributed to its enduring popularity…And that's what we say.