OC Harun and Kaiser appear on bigger-than-life banner at Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

'Mohanagar' director Ashfaq Nipun posted on his verified Facebook page photos of Bangladeshi actors Afran Nisho and Mosharraf Karim being featured on big HoiChoi banners around Kolkata on the occasion of this year's Durga Puja celebration.

His post read, "Our very own 'OC Harun' (Mohanagar) and 'Kaiser' in the Durga Puja celebration in Kolkata."

This goes to show how Bangladeshi content is finally crossing boundaries and garnering appreciation from audiences from beyond our borders.

Thousands on Facebook are showing their love through 'reacts', 'comments' and 'shares'.