Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things’ Will, opens up about sexuality

Noah Schnapp has come out as homosexual. The actor, who plays Will Byers, a closeted homosexual teenager, on Netflix's Stranger Things, shared the news via TikTok on 5 January.

Stranger Things fans also loved Noah's caption on his video, where he compared himself to Will.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'." In a short video, the actor mouths, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

In his caption, the actor said he had more in common with his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, than he thought.

In July last year, Noah, confirmed that his Stranger Things character Will identifies as homosexual.

"Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100 percent clear that he is homosexual and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc." Before the confirmation, Noah had been vague about Will's sexuality.