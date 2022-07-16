Doja Cat loses Insta followers after lashing out at ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp

Doja Cat has lost more than 200k Instagram followers as a result of criticising Noah Schnapp.

The Stranger Things actor was recently criticised by the 26-year-old singer for disclosing their private texts, in which she requested the young actor to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

Doja expressed her discomfort with the 17 year old Schnapp broadcasting their conversation on social media in an Instagram Live video, calling the action "socially unaware and whack".

Since then, the Instagram following of Doja Cat has taken a large hit, dropping from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in less than a week, according to social media analytics company Social Blade. During the same time span, Schnapp's fan base grew from 24.25 million to 25.17 million.