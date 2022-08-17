New installment of Saw franchise announced

Jigsaw. Photo: Collected
Jigsaw. Photo: Collected

Kevin Greutert, director of Saw 6, has been tapped to helm the next film in the horror franchise. The new Saw sequel was announced yesterday,16 August, by Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, alongside the announcement that the film will hit theatres on 27 October 2023.

This will make the upcoming film the tenth Saw movie to date, in the billion-dollar franchise.

It has yet to be revealed whether the upcoming sequel will tie into the recent Saw spin-off film, Spiral.

The original Saw was released in 2004 and the franchise's most lucrative instalment was Saw II, which grossed $147 million at the box office worldwide.

