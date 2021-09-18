‘Breaking Bad’ famed Giancarlo Esposito to star in Netflix heist series ‘Jigsaw’

Glitz

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 10:36 am

Related News

‘Breaking Bad’ famed Giancarlo Esposito to star in Netflix heist series ‘Jigsaw’

Spanning 24 years, the show centres around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, loyalties and betrayals that surround it

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 10:36 am
Giancarlo Esposito. Photo: Collected
Giancarlo Esposito. Photo: Collected

Giancarlo Esposito has been cast in the upcoming Netflix heist drama series Jigsaw.

The series is loosely inspired by the real-life story when £70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. 

Spanning 24 years, the show centres around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it.

Netflix says the show takes a "nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control", indicating you might be able to watch the eight episodes in any order. 

The series ranges from 24 years before the heist to one-year post-heist.

Giancarlo Esposito leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney and Niousha Noor.

The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, with a release date yet to be announced.

Esposito will play Leo Pap in the series, who is described as "a natural leader" and "whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer's mind and a meticulous eye for detail".

Jigsaw is created by Eric Garcia, who will act as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Ridley Scott will also act as an executive producer, with Jose Padila set to direct the first two episodes.

Giancarlo Esposito / netflix / Heist / Jigsaw / Series

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

23m | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

28m | Videos
Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents