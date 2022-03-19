Netflix tests charging a fee to share accounts

Splash

BSS/AFP
19 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 01:48 pm

Related News

Netflix tests charging a fee to share accounts

In the coming weeks, Netflix will begin offering subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru the option to add as many as two people to "sub-accounts" at a monthly fee of $2 to $3, Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long explained

BSS/AFP
19 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 01:48 pm
Netflix. Photo: Collected
Netflix. Photo: Collected

Netflix on Wednesday said it is testing charging a fee to subscribers who share their accounts with people who don't live in their homes.

The US-based streaming service has long taken a relaxed approach to users sharing passwords with family or friends, but recently saw stock dive on quarterly results that showed cooling subscriber growth.

Competition in the streaming television market meanwhile has been ramping up, particularly from Disney+, with the cost of producing coveted original shows climbing as well.

In the coming weeks, Netflix will begin offering subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru the option to add as many as two people to "sub-accounts" at a monthly fee of $2 to $3, Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long explained.

"We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films," Long said in a blog post.

The Silicon Valley streaming titan has been working on ways for subscribers to share "outside their household... while also paying a bit more," she said.

Netflix said it will allow people already sharing accounts to transfer profile and viewing history information to new sub-accounts.

Long said the company will study the utility of the new model in the three countries before making changes anywhere else.

Netflix ended last year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the most recent Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to add only 2.5 million subscribers.

Most of the 8.3 million subscriptions added at the end of last year came from outside North America, according to the streaming service.

Netflix recently announced subscription price bumps in the United States, with the basic option now costing $9.99, and the most expensive going up to $19.99.

Netflix Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

3h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

3h | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

3h | Videos
Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh