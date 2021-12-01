Netflix gets VAT registration from NBR

Netflix, a USA-subscription-based streaming service and production company, has received the Value-Added Tax (VAT) number from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The web streaming giant received the business identification number (004319482/0208) registration from the Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate on Wednesday, said a press statement.

Netflix used its Singapore address and received the registration with the name of Netflix PTE Limited, Singapore.

SM Humayun Kabir, commissioner, Custom, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka South, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

PricewaterhouseCoopers will be their local consultant. Netflix will now pay a 15% VAT on revenue derived in Bangladesh from December, said the commissioner.

NBR made it mandatory for tech giants to either set up offices in Bangladesh or appoint agents so that the government can collect VAT on the advertisements and other services provided by them to local firms in July 2019, he added.

Earlier in this financial year, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft obtained their business identification number from the NBR. These multinational companies are now paying VAT regularly to NBR.