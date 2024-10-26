Netflix renews The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season

Splash

TBS Report 
26 October, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 04:17 pm

Related News

Netflix renews The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season

TBS Report 
26 October, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 04:17 pm
Netflix renews The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season

Netflix has renewed 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' for a second season shortly after its first season debut. The series, starring Hayley Atwell as the iconic Lara Croft, aims to explore Lara's evolution from a beginner adventurer to the seasoned hero fans know. 

Season one, which premiered on 10 October with eight episodes, serves as an origin story set between the events of 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' and the original games.

Produced by Legendary Television, DJ2 Entertainment, and Powerhouse Animation Studios, the series continues to expand Lara's journey.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Tomb Raider

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

34m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos