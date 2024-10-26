Netflix renews The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season

Netflix has renewed 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' for a second season shortly after its first season debut. The series, starring Hayley Atwell as the iconic Lara Croft, aims to explore Lara's evolution from a beginner adventurer to the seasoned hero fans know.

Season one, which premiered on 10 October with eight episodes, serves as an origin story set between the events of 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' and the original games.

Produced by Legendary Television, DJ2 Entertainment, and Powerhouse Animation Studios, the series continues to expand Lara's journey.