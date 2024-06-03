Tomb Raider anime releasing in October

The 'Tomb Raider' anime, titled 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft', will debut on Netflix on 10 October.

The release date was announced alongside a new trailer featuring Lara Croft in action, with a narrator questioning her perseverance.

Set after 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider', the plot follows Lara as she leaves her friends behind for dangerous solo adventures. When a powerful Chinese artefact is stolen from Croft Manor by someone with a personal connection to her, Lara must return home. Her quest takes her around the world, confronting her true self and her heroism.

Developed by Netflix since 2021, the series stars Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava. Tasha Huo, known for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', serves as writer and producer.

Several other Tomb Raider projects are underway, including a new game and a live-action series by Phoebe Waller-Bridges coming on Prime Video. 'Legend of Lara Croft' joins acclaimed Netflix animations like 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' and 'Blue Eye Samurai'.

