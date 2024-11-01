Nazia ‘the creator’ Preema

Sketch: TBS
Nazia ‘the creator’ Preema

Splash

Aunim Shams
01 November, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

2h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

4h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

2h | Videos
Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

58m | Videos
From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

6h | Videos