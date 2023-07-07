‘Mulan’ voice actress CoCo Lee passes away

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:16 pm

Singer CoCo Lee passes away at 48. Photo: Collected.
Singer CoCo Lee passes away at 48. Photo: Collected.

CoCo Lee, The Hong Kong singer and actress whose decades-long career encompassed scores of popular albums, films, and television episodes, passed away on Wednesday, according to her sisters' social media posts. She was 48 years old.

She endured "a few years" of despair, according to her sisters Carol and Nancy, and on Sunday she made an attempt on her life. She was hospitalised but passed away on Wednesday after being unable to be brought out of a coma. 

The sisters noted that this year is the 30th anniversary of Lee's beginning of her singing career, during which time she "won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left the audience with an astounding impression of her excellent live performances."

Lee's final Instagram post was swamped with condolence messages, many of them coming from other Hong Kong artists, after the news of her passing spread online. The topic also trended on Chinese social media platform Weibo, gaining nearly 1.4 billion views.

She became popular in the United States thanks to her R&B music with hip-hop influences, and in the 1998 Mandarin release of 'Mulan,' she was chosen to voice the Disney princess Fa Mulan.

But it was the box office success of 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' in 2000 that made her a household name. The martial arts action film in which Lee performed the love song 'A Love Before Time' went on to win numerous honours in the US and introduced stars such actress Michelle Yeoh to American viewers.
 

