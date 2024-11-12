Mousumi Mou: Anchoring is a balancing act between passion and profession

In October alone, Mousumi Mou was showcasing the full spectrum of her talents. Just two days after celebrating her latest OTT appearance on Deepto Play's web film "Tribhuj" on October 10, she was off to South Korea to perform as a mime artiste and represent Bangladeshi culture.

Upon returning, she resumed her role as an anchor for the final matches of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup. So, it's understandably tough to categorise all of Mousumi's talents under a single profession—her abilities are simply that versatile.

We recently had a chat with the anchor, artiste, and actress, where she shared insights about her film career, her journey as an anchor, and how she strives to find balance in all her pursuits.

While Mousumi is more often seen hosting shows than acting in film, she still remains a beloved actress. The reason is quite simple, really—she claims she only takes on acting roles when the scripts meet her standards.

"I would have done more if the scripts I received were up to my expectations," Mousumi explained. "If a good project comes along, I'll give it my full focus. But it has to be a quality script."

It's safe to say that the script of "Tribhuj", a social drama exploring class struggles, appealed to her. In the film, Mousumi takes on the role of Champa—a girl from the slums who sells flowers on the streets to make a living—alongside Shohel Mondol who portrays Malek, Champa's rickshaw-puller husband.

"Champa is a very endearing character. She never sells her last flower; instead, she waits for her husband to come home and buy it from her, for her. Malek insists on this so he can buy his wife a flower every day," Mousumi shared.

However, executing the role of Champa wasn't a walk in the park for Mousumi. The character brought along its own set of challenges.

"The role was quite challenging. Champa's dialect is completely different to the formal language I am used to speaking in my everyday profession. I had to adapt and learn," she said.

Although not directly, her prolonged exposure to acting and theatre did contribute to making Mousumi one of the most popular anchors going around in the circuit. From hosting numerous talk shows to anchoring countless sports shows, her voice and on-screen presence have won the hearts of many.

From a young age, she would often take up opportunities for recitations and anchoring, long before she began professionally. Mousumi had never planned to be in this profession, and never sought much training for it beforehand. She believes this was possible because of her background in theatre.

"I have a background in theatre, I've been a part of Prachyanat's 29th batch. I believe that, combined with my background, helped me naturally develop a knack for public speaking. I never planned to pursue anchoring but I ended up here," said Mousumi.



Even though she did not anticipate this turn in her career, it does not mean she isn't fulfilled by it.

"I've truly found my place in anchoring now, having done it professionally for eight years. Miming and acting remain my passions, so in this way, I'm able to pursue what I love no matter what," said Mousumi.



She elaborates how anchoring has now become an integral part of her being. After all these years, Mousumi does not feel jitters or anxiety before a show, it comes to her like it's second nature. However, just like any profession, she acknowledges the challenges that come with anchoring.

"Anchoring comes with many challenges that require preparation. Just as a single mistake by a famous athlete can make headlines, the same applies to my profession. That's why I have to give my best for every show," Mousumi explained.

Aside from her regular shows such as "Cafe Live" on Prothom Alo, she is also hosting season 8 of the show "Shera Radhuni", a famous reality cooking show which will air on Maasranga Television. She is also hosting another family reality show titled, "Konka Shera Poribar" which will air on NTV.

Long before she had stepped into the world of anchoring, Mousumi was a mime artiste. Mousumi's journey in miming began in 2014 with the Dhaka University Miming Action. She recalls how, in those days, finding a fellow female mime artiste was next to impossible. She believes it is because the art itself has always been underappreciated.



"Theatre has suffered due to budget constraints and a lack of recognition. Mime artistes deserve funds and recognition as much as others, or else this art form will get lost," said Mousumi.



Currently, Mousumi functions as the advisor of the Dhaka University Miming Action, where she used to once hold the position of Vice President. She recalls how being in a niche profession, her team has travelled to different countries such as Armenia, China, Malaysia, and most recently South Korea.

Last month Mousumi Mou, alongside mime artistes Mir Lokman and Mahbub Alam, made her third trip to South Korea for the Borderless Festival and the Migrant Multicultural Festival, also known as MAMF. The event was arranged by the Korea Theatre Association.

As our conversation came to a close, I had to ask Mousumi how she balances it all with poise. She chuckled at the question, replying, "Finding balance would be the dream. I enjoy each job I'm doing. Even if I'm working long hours and get tired, I find peace in my work."