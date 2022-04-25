Mosharraf Karim, Moushumi Mou to share screen in Eid drama ‘Boss’

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 03:51 pm

“I had interviewed Mosharraf Karime twice, but this is the first time that I have acted in a drama with such a high profile actor like him,” Moushumi said while sharing her excitement about the project

Mosharraf Karim and Moushumi Mou. Photo: Courtesy
Mosharraf Karim and Moushumi Mou. Photo: Courtesy

Celebrated actor Mosharraf Karim and popular presenter Moushumi Mou are set to share the screen for the first time in an Eid special drama "Boss".

Mosharraf Karim will be seen as Ashraf Hossain, a middle-aged grumpy boss with no smile on his face.

The environment of the office changes as newly appointed employee Ira - a naïve young lady played by Moushumi Mou - joins Ashraf's office.

"I had interviewed Mosharraf Karime twice, but this is the first time that I have acted in a drama with such a high profile actor like him," Moushumi said while sharing her excitement about the project.

"He is an excellent co-artist to work with," she added.

Boss will hit CMV YouTube channel on the occasion of Eid.

 

