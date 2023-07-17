'Mission: Impossible' sequel tops North American box office

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning poster. Photo: Collected
Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning poster. Photo: Collected

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" topped the North American box office, bringing in 56.2 million U.S. dollars in its opening weekend and 80 million dollars in five days, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh of Paramount and Skydance's spy action film franchise carries a hefty 290-million-dollar price tag.

The film presently enjoys positive reception from the audience, according to ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and poll results from CinemaScore, a market research firm.

Overseas, the film took in additional 155 million dollars from nearly 70 international markets for a total of 235 million dollars worldwide, including around 26 million dollars from the Chinese mainland.

Mission Impossible / Tom Cruise

