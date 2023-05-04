Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Splash

BSS/AFP
04 May, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:23 am

Related News

Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

BSS/AFP
04 May, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:23 am
Michael Douglas. Photo: Reuters
Michael Douglas. Photo: Reuters

Film star Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The award recognises the 78-year-old's "brilliant career and engagement with cinema" and there will be a homage to the actor during the opening ceremony on May 16. 

Douglas was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s, appearing in a string of steamy thrillers such as "Basic Instinct" and "Fatal Attraction".

He won an Academy Award for his iconic role as banker Gordon Gekko in 1987's "Wall Street", and continues to be a major screen presence in Marvel's recent "Antman" films and his award-winning comedy turn in TV show "The Kominsky Method". 

The son of legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas, his first foray into filmmaking was as a producer of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo Nest" in 1975, which also won him an Oscar. 

He was last at Cannes for "Behind the Candelabra", featuring his much-loved turn as flamboyant pianist Liberace. 

Recent winners of the honorary Palme include Forest Whitaker, Agnes Varda and Jodie Foster.

The Cannes Film Festival, running May 16-27, this year includes premieres for the new Indiana Jones and Martin Scorsese movies, and opens with Johnny Depp's comeback film, "Jeanne du Barry".
 

Michael Douglas / honorary Palme d'or / Cannes Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

2h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

2h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

17h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

19h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

14h | TBS Stories
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022