Meet Khadizatul Kobra Sonya: A bookworm, educator and influencer

Not many influencers engage their audience with educational content, and even fewer Bangla-speaking content creators cover such topics. Khadizatul Kobra Sonya (KKS), on the other hand, has garnered over 274k subscribers on Youtube and more than a million followers on Facebook with her insightful discussions on bestselling non-fiction books.

KKS is an educational influencer. Her videos usually discuss non-fiction books – such as 'Eat That Frog', 'Dopamine Detox', 'Man's Search for Meaning' – and well-being tips and lessons.

Currently pursuing her Master's degree in Germany, KKS also shares the odds and ends of studying abroad, and her experience of travelling from Bangladesh to Germany.

When she started making videos in 2021, her initial goal was to clarify people's misconceptions regarding studying abroad. But she gradually moved on to sharing her love of books with her viewers.

"I moved to Germany at the end of 2019. Unfortunately, after a few months, the world collapsed due to the horrors of the pandemic and I was stuck in my dormitory. Back then, my juniors were asking me different questions regarding higher education in Germany. Since I had nothing better to do, one day I decided to make a video using my phone, answering common questions. I posted it on my Facebook," said KKS.

"My page is categorised as education, but honestly it also highlights my lifestyle. I am passionate about reading non-fiction books and I love discussing them. I want to make more people dive into the world of practical knowledge," she added.

KKS gets right down to business when discussing an issue, but she hooks her audience with her charming storytelling. Usually dressed in black attire, she simply just speaks to her camera about the books that moved her.

"Spreading the joys of reading is one of my goals. I usually pick one valuable lesson and try to add value to it by discussing it. This way people get more interested in reading that book."

KKS's content is geared toward those who are passionate about reading or aspire to learn more. They are particularly captivating because of her wonderful storytelling abilities. Her words are insightful and her speech is fluent, for which she thanks her family. We learned that her grandfather was also a great storyteller, and her mother always inspired her to speak in 'Suddho Bangla' when growing up.

KKS grew up in a small village in Lakshmipur. She studied Agriculture at Noakhali University of Science and Technology, and is currently pursuing her Master's at the University of Gottingen in Germany.

The books KKS discusses on her channels are accessible to viewers; everything is available at Nilkhet. She believes it is often difficult for people to motivate themselves to read non-fiction books. But she is glad that her content motivates them to do so anyway.

"When I began making videos about the value of certain books, I saw people's curiosity rising. People were sharing their feedback with me after reading them and the impact it had on them," said KKS.

KKS, however, does not want to be fixed to a particular niche. Instead, she wants to discuss anything that is worth sharing. She loves learning about new cultures and she loves to travel.

"I love to travel and I want to share the beauty of the places I visit, I want to show them the diversity of people and their culture. Maybe soon, I will try to upload some travel vlogs. At this moment, making outdoor videos is quite a task for me, because it needs a lot of effort," she said.

She expressed gratitude towards her audience and suggested that aspiring content creators should inspire their audience with good practices that add value to people's lives.

"I am overwhelmed with the love and support I get for my videos. For the people who want to follow the same path, I suggest creating content that is insightful for others and utilises your talent."