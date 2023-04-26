Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down's syndrome

Splash

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 08:30 pm

Related News

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down's syndrome

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
French City Counsellor &amp; Author Eleonore Laloux holds the new Barbie doll with Down&#039;s syndrome, in Paris, France April 19, 2023. Mattel/Matthieu Suprin/Handout via REUTERS
French City Counsellor & Author Eleonore Laloux holds the new Barbie doll with Down's syndrome, in Paris, France April 19, 2023. Mattel/Matthieu Suprin/Handout via REUTERS

Toy maker Mattel MAT.O has introduced its first Barbie with Down's syndrome in a bid to make its famous doll range more inclusive.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mattel said it had worked with the National Down Syndrome Society in the United States to make the doll, which has a shorter frame and longer torso than its other Barbies.

The new doll's face is also a rounder shape, and has almond-shaped eyes, smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge, Mattel said.

"The doll's palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down's syndrome," Mattel said.

The doll is dressed is a puff sleeved frock adorned with butterflies and flowers in yellow and blue - colours associated with Down's syndrome awareness.

She wears a pink necklace with three upward chevrons representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome as well as pink ankle foot orthotics, Mattel said.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, said in the statement.

World+Biz

Barbie / Mattel / Down syndrome

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

7h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

4h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

2h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

3h | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt