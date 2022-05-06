Man who tackled comedian Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

Splash

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Man who tackled comedian Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day ‘Netflix is a Joke’ festival, featuring many of the leading names in stand-up comedy

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day 'Netflix is a Joke' festival, featuring many of the leading names in stand-up comedy.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the suspect had in his possession a replica handgun containing a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle.

A short time after the assault, Chappelle was joined onstage by fellow comic Chris Rock, who took the microphone and quipped, "Was that Will Smith?" - a reference to his own experience of being slapped by the Hollywood star during the live Oscars telecast on 27 March.

Dave Chappelle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

3h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

20h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

1h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

13h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes