Man who tackled comedian Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day 'Netflix is a Joke' festival, featuring many of the leading names in stand-up comedy.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the suspect had in his possession a replica handgun containing a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle.

A short time after the assault, Chappelle was joined onstage by fellow comic Chris Rock, who took the microphone and quipped, "Was that Will Smith?" - a reference to his own experience of being slapped by the Hollywood star during the live Oscars telecast on 27 March.