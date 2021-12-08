Dave Chappelle to open Netflix comedy festival despite controversy

Comedian Dave Chappelle will open Netflix's first-ever comedy festival, 'Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival', next year, despite the controversy he has attracted in recent months.

The often divisive former star of Chappelle's Show has been at the forefront of intense debate and condemnation ever since his comedy special, 'The Closer', was released on Netflix in October.

The special - Chapelle's sixth and final outing for the streaming giant - brought substantial criticism of the comedian's attitude toward the transgender community.

Though 'The Closer' made many of Chappelle's opinions on the subject of trans rights clear, it wasn't the first time that the 48-year-old's comedy has been accused of transphobia. With 'The Age of Spin' in 2017, Chappelle began to make his thoughts on the subject matter known.

The initial response from the trans community and its allies was one of disappointment but with each subsequent Chappelle special, the comedian almost seemed to welcome the increasingly frustrated backlash he was receiving.

This culminated with 'The Closer', in which Chappelle's stand up routine dedicated a significant amount of time to the topic, voicing opinions that many felt were hurtful and grossly uninformed.

As a result, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies rose up in protest of Netflix and Chappelle.

'Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival' will bring together more than 130 different artists for a comedy lover's dream come true. The event will take place from 28 April 2022 to 8 May 2022 at venues in and around Los Angeles.

Despite a lengthy list of demands from protesters with regard to how Netflix should handle the controversies created by 'The Closer', it's now been confirmed that Chappelle will open the streamer's first ever comedy festival.