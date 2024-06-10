‘Mami, Te Merau' hits half a million views in 24 hours

Master-D has teamed up with Spanish artist BoyFlow and Romanian star Luis Gabriel on a new music video that has taken the internet by storm. Their collaborative single 'Mami, Te Merau' has garnered over half a million views within just 24 hours of its release on 7 June.

Directed by Silviu Mindroc, the video showcases a unique blend of genres and cultures, combining Bangla urban beats with Balkan and Spanish influences. This project, created with the help of Sound of Diamond, La Casa Del Flow, Viral Nation Romania, and Bilz Music, highlights the artists' innovative styles.

'Mami, Te Merau' is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and TikTok, marking a significant moment in the music world through its celebration of cultural collaboration.

