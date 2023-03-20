Mahiya Mahi expresses gratitude to industry peers on Facebook

In the aftermath of being granted bail in two of her ongoing cases, Mahiya Mahi took to Facebook and posted a status, thanking other stars in the industry for their overwhelming support during such a tough period.

In the status, Mahi directly thanked the likes of Jaya Ahsan, Tama Mirza and Pori Moni amongst other peers. All of the actors previously had taken to social media to garner support in favor of Mahiya Mahi's arrest.

"Oh my Pori, my dear Jaya apa, Shaon apu, Tama, Ripa, Mitu, Neer, and SPECIFICALLY my journalist brothers, I am forever grateful to you all. You guys are my heart. You're my biggest strength," posted the actress.

She ended the status with a few heart emojis.

Earlier, Mahiya Mahi thanked the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a video she uploaded after being released on bail for securing her immediate release. The actress also scheduled a press conference for later that evening, during which she alleged that she had been abused while being transported to prison.