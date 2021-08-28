Mahfuzur Rahman to show his culinary skills

Glitz

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 03:26 pm

Mahfuzur Rahman will be hitting the TV screen to showcase his culinary skills at a cooking show scheduled to air today at 6.30pm on ATN Bangla

Dr Mahfuzur Rahman to appear at a cooking show; Picture: Collected
Dr Mahfuzur Rahman to appear at a cooking show; Picture: Collected

Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman and managing director of private satellite TV channel ATN Bangla, will be hitting the TV screen to showcase his culinary skills at a cooking show.

Reportedly, he will also sing at the programme for his fans besides cooking.

The show is scheduled to air today at 6.30pm on ATN Bangla, Jago News reported.

In recent years, Dr Mahfuzur Rahman gained popularity in the same way he drew criticisms over his musical rendition.

Unmoved by the criticism, he is all set to appear on the small screen to cook for the audience.

He was invited on the set of ATN Bangla's weekly cooking show "Farm fresh weekly new recipe" as a celebrity guest of the week.

Various food recipes and their nutritional values are discussed in this cooking show. 

 

