Latest Thor: Love and Thunder poster contradicts the previous one

The fourth instalment in Thor's cinematic journey received an alternate poster on the heels of its teaser trailer drop. The next Thor movie will be centred around Natalie Portman's transformation into the new Mighty Thor when it releases on 8 July 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder. Photo: Collected

Fans get their first glimpse of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor, wielding Mjolnir atop the tagline 'The one is not the only'. The new poster was tweeted by the official Marvel account.

The new poster is a direct reference to its counterpart featuring Chris Hemsworth striking a similar pose summoning lighting through his hammer. That poster featured the tagline "The One And Only."

Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, MCU fans have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to look forward to in the very near future.