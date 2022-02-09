Kuwait to ban ‘Death on The Nile’ over Gal Gadot’s military career. Photo: Collected

Kuwait will ban Disney's upcoming film, "Death on the Nile", a film adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunnit of the same name, for starring Gal Gadot, an Israel-borne actor who served in Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Officials in Kuwait stated they will not allow a film starring "a former soldier in the Zionist occupying army" to run in their country.

The decision came as a response to the demands of people in social media, reports Al-Qabbas.

Gadot, crowned Miss Israel in 2004, did her mandatory two-year military service in Israel before venturing into acting.

Gal Gadot in Red Notice. Photo: Collected

Social media users in Kuwait also criticised Gadot for supporting IDF and criticising Hamas in the 2014 Gaza war, which killed 2,251 people in Palestine, most of them being civilians and 75 people in Israel, most of whom were soldiers.

Gadot's post praising Israeli soldiers during the war stirred criticism.

"I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas," wrote the former Miss Israel.

Kuwait staunchly opposes normalising ties with Israel, unlike its neighbours, such as the United Arab Emirate and Bahrain who signed Abraham Accords, a peace deal with the Jewish State, in 2020.

Gadot is best known for starring in the 2017 film "Wonder Women," which was also banned in some Arab countries including Qatar and Lebanon.

Gadot was seen in Netflix's "Red Notice." The film did not attain rave reviews from the critiques, however, become one of the most-streamed films on the streaming giant.