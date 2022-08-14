Kung Fu Panda 4 gets a release date

Splash

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

Kung Fu Panda 4 gets a release date

The film is slated to be released on 8 March, 2024. However, lead actor Jack Black has yet to reveal if he is set to reprise his titular role

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 11:22 am
Kung Fu Panda 4. Photo: Collected
Kung Fu Panda 4. Photo: Collected

As per a report from Variety, Universal studios has announced a fourth instalment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The film is slated to be released on 8 March, 2024. However, lead actor Jack Black has yet to reveal if he is set to reprise his titular role. 

This is the first feature length movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise since Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016.

The original trilogy was positively received by both critics and fans. The original Kung Fu Panda was released back in 2008. Big name actors that have featured in the film franchise include Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and more. It focuses on Po, a giant, clumsy panda who is chosen to be the Dragon Warrior.

Kung Fu Panda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

2h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

27m | Panorama
Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

14h | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

14h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

15h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador