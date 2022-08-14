Kung Fu Panda 4 gets a release date

As per a report from Variety, Universal studios has announced a fourth instalment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The film is slated to be released on 8 March, 2024. However, lead actor Jack Black has yet to reveal if he is set to reprise his titular role.

This is the first feature length movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise since Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016.

The original trilogy was positively received by both critics and fans. The original Kung Fu Panda was released back in 2008. Big name actors that have featured in the film franchise include Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and more. It focuses on Po, a giant, clumsy panda who is chosen to be the Dragon Warrior.