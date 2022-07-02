Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight trailer teases Jack Black’s return

02 July, 2022
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an animated series starring Jack Black as the Dragon Warrior Po, now has an official trailer on Netflix. It will be available for streaming on 14 July.

The video introduces Klaus and Veruca, Po's latest enemies, two weasels that want to rule the world. Po must embark on a mission to prevent the diabolical duo from carrying out their evil plans with the assistance of a new ally.

Along with Chris Amick and Ben Mekler, Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian serve as executive producers of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The expansive cast includes veteran actor James Hong as Mr. Ping; Rita Ora as Wandering Blade; Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont; Della Saba as Veruca Dumont; Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini; Ed Weeks as Colin; and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

 

