Kumar Bishwajit plans special concert in March

Photo: Courtesy

Popular singer Kumar Bishwajit came into the limelight when he sang 'Tore Putuler Moto Kore Sajiye' in 1982. He has since been advancing his music career while maintaining his popularity.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of that song. He plans to celebrate the occasion with a special concert in March 2023.

"This event is a very significant event in my musical career. We need some more time to implement the plans we have made so far. I want to complete this special arrangement in early March. This requires the cooperation of many," Kumar Bishwajit told The Business Standard.

Kumar Bishjit will sing 10 of his popular songs but on new tunes. He also began making videos of them. Meanwhile, he regularly lends voice to new original songs and does playback singing for movies.