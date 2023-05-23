'Killers of Flower Moon' star says Native Americans need allies like Scorsese

Lily Gladstone, who grew up on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and stars in Martin Scorsese's study of white society's treachery, said the director was a powerful ally in telling the world what communities like hers had always known.

In the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation whose family members die under suspicious conditions in 1920s Oklahoma.

Because of his global reputation, Scorsese was uniquely placed to dispel the myths that have prevailed, she said.

"Who else is going to challenge people to challenge their own complicity in white supremacy ... except for this man here? Other artists are doing that work - people listen to what this one says," she said. "We need these allies."