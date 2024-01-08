Lily Gladstone becomes first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress

Lily Gladstone won the Best Female Actor- Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes for her performance in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of The Flower Moon'.

Gladstone has also become the first Indigenous woman to win the award, as per Variety.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "And the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama goes to... Lily Gladstone for their role on Killers of the Flower Moon! Congrats!"

Gladstone opened her victory speech in the Blackfeet language, before thanking her mom, "who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up."

She went on and said "I'm so grateful I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here. Because, in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English, and the sound mixer would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera," reported Variety.

"This is a historic win. It doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now. I'm holding it with all of my beautiful sisters in the film at the table over here, and my mother, standing on all of your shoulders," she added.

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

She also thanked Scorsese and DiCaprio during her acceptance speech and said, "You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies."

Gladstone won for her portrayal of real-life figure Mollie Kyle, the Indigenous wife of World War I veteran Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' The Scorsese epic tells the true story of the Reign of Terror in 1920s Oklahoma, during which members of the Osage Nation were murdered by a criminal ring eager to secure their oil and wealth, reported Variety.