Khijir Hayat calls out actor Alamgir on social media

Popular actor Alamgir recently spoke about permitting the screening of Hindi films in Bangladesh.

"Let me say something. When our films 'Surjasnan', 'Matir Pahar' and 'Akash Ar Mati' were going on here, were Hindi films and Uttam Kumar's films not shown? We must remain competitive but there is no competition now really. The world is moving at its own pace but we aren't ready to face them just to protect our interests," the veteran actor said.

He also asked why that is.

Actor and director made a very confrontational comment on this through Facebook.

"Don't talk about big game, bhai. When our industry was going to 'hell' right in front of our eyes, you played a silent role. Now that everything has gone bad, you're talking in favour of competition. You couldn't solve the problem inside Shilpi Samity, how will you look after the industry? You will go down in history as a traitor for what you did being the head of 19 organisations. We should have solved our own problems first and then think about importing Hindi or even Urdu films. Anyway, you reaped off all the benefits of our industry in your own time and left the scraps for us. And then you ask if we are cowards and we can't do what needs to be done?" reads Khijir's comment.

His comment ended on a harsh note, saying "I hate you guys."