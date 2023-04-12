Khijir Hayat calls out actor Alamgir on social media

Splash

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:56 pm

Khijir Hayat calls out actor Alamgir on social media

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:56 pm
Khijir Hayat Khan. Photo: Collected.
Khijir Hayat Khan. Photo: Collected.

Popular actor Alamgir recently spoke about permitting the screening of Hindi films in Bangladesh. 

"Let me say something. When our films 'Surjasnan', 'Matir Pahar' and 'Akash Ar Mati' were going on here, were Hindi films and Uttam Kumar's films not shown? We must remain competitive but there is no competition now really. The world is moving at its own pace but we aren't ready to face them just to protect our interests," the veteran actor said.

He also asked why that is.

Actor and director made a very confrontational comment on this through Facebook. 

"Don't talk about big game, bhai. When our industry was going to 'hell' right in front of our eyes, you played a silent role. Now that everything has gone bad, you're talking in favour of competition. You couldn't solve the problem inside Shilpi Samity, how will you look after the industry? You will go down in history as a traitor for what you did being the head of 19 organisations. We should have solved our own problems first and then think about importing Hindi or even Urdu films. Anyway, you reaped off all the benefits of our industry in your own time and left the scraps for us. And then you ask if we are cowards and we can't do what needs to be done?" reads Khijir's comment.

His comment ended on a harsh note, saying "I hate you guys."

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

5h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

19h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format