Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Splash

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 12:06 pm

Related News

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 12:06 pm
Johnny Depp with lawyer Camille Vasquez. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Johnny Depp with lawyer Camille Vasquez. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage. Heard's team rested the defense case on Tuesday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.

Below are key moments in the trial so far:

-- Depp testified that he never hit Heard or any other woman. He said she was the one who became abusive and "bullied" him with "demeaning name calling."

"If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did."

-- The pair offered differing accounts of an early 2015 argument in Australia, where Depp was filming a fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle that severed the top of his right middle finger. The actor said he went into shock and used blood from his injury to write messages to Heard on the wall.

Heard denied injuring Depp and said she was the one harmed that night. Speaking through sobs, she told the jury that Depp sexually assaulted her by inserting a liquor bottle in her vagina. "I was scared," she said. "I had just married him."

-- A few months later, Heard said, Depp broke her nose and ripped out chunks of her hair during another violent encounter.

-- Heard's attorneys introduced photos that they said showed injuries after various arguments, including scars on her arm that were visible as she posed on a red carpet, and redness and swelling around an eye. A Depp lawyer showed images from public appearances around the time of their fights. The photos appeared to show no injuries, and Depp's attorneys suggested Heard edited photos to make the redness more pronounced. Heard said she never edited the photos.

-- Depp testified that feces were found in the couple's bed in 2016. One of his security guards said Heard told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." Heard denied any involvement and suggested one of the couple's dogs was responsible.

-- Heard's lawyers introduced text messages in which Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead.

Writing to actor Paul Bettany in 2013, Depp said: "Let's drown her before we burn her" and "I will fuck her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead."

Johnny Depp / Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

3h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

35m | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

2h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

2h | Videos
When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide