Kaya turns 20!

Gallery owners and exhibition curators always ensure a specific theme for each solo or group art show they organise. They arrange the pieces in a way that flows naturally from one to the next, creating a journey for the viewer with thematic messages along the way.

However, founder Goutam Chakraborty dismissed the idea of adhering to a single theme, as it didn't seem to make much sense for the '20th Anniversary Exhibition' at Uttara's Galleri Kaya. This event is more of a celebration of Galleri Kaya and the community it has built over the past two decades.

Despite this, Goutam explains that there is still an underlying theme to the exhibition— the harmony of artists from different generations producing "contemporary" art from their perspectives.

"One thing we aimed for was to ensure that the artworks accurately represented each artist's unique style. We wanted viewers to be able to recognise the artist just by looking at their pieces," said Goutam.

As soon as you walk through the narrow hallway and open the door to Kaya, you are greeted by a burst of colours. The freshly painted white walls somehow enhance the vibrancy of the hanging paintings.

When you move towards the wall on the left, a painting with bright orange and red hues catches your eye. If are familiar with the art scene, you'll quickly recognise these colours as the signature style of artist Kanak Chanpa Chakma. In her acrylic on canvas piece, 'Festival,' she pays homage to her roots and her people, depicting symbols and practices from a festive ritual.

If you had turned right instead of left, Ahmed Shamsuddoha's painting 'Path' would have immediately caught your attention. This seemingly static capture of a rural pathway somehow stood out as the brightest image on that wall, drawing you in with its unexpected vibrancy.

Another crucial aspect of the exhibition was ensuring proper representation of both 'contemporary' and 'modern' artistic styles. Goutam believes these terms can be used interchangeably to some extent.

"Every artist has their own creative process, but they all aim to display something relevant to contemporary times," said Goutam.

To elaborate, he referenced the Liberation War of 1971. He feels that just because the war occurred in 1971, it doesn't mean only artists from that era can depict it. An artist from a different generation could paint a scene from the war from their perspective, making it both modern and contemporary.

The exhibition opened on 5 July (Friday). Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC inaugurated the event along with Mr Shamsul Wares, architect and art critic, who also attended the event as a dignitary.

Galleri Kaya's '20th Anniversary Exhibition' displays a selection of artworks done between 1977 to 2024 by 35 different artists and will be running till 19 July.

TBS Picks with comments from Goutam Chakraborty

Path by Ahmed Shamsuddoha

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

As city dwellers, our views are often blocked by buildings, skyscrapers, and lamp posts, preventing us from seeing the horizon. However, when we leave the city, we encounter expansive skies and wide open lands. Subconsciously, we always look at the sky and clouds while travelling outside the city, whether by car, bus, or train. As we move, the sky seems to move with us, which invigorates us and makes us feel as though we're truly breathing in the vast openness.

Pleasure of Nudity by Ratan Mojumder

Medium: Woodcut print

This artwork, a graphic woodcut print, won a National Award in 1978 – almost 46 years ago. It depicts a man enjoying the pleasure of being in his own skin, naked. There's also a cat lying under his chair, and if you look into his eyes, you'll see a powerful expression.

Untitled by Chandra Bhattacharjee

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Chandra Bhattacharjee, a renowned Indian artist, originally gifted this piece to Galleri Kaya during an exhibition commemorating 50 years of our independence a few years ago. The artwork features a rifle, a bullet penetrating a head, and a falling figure. It could symbolise an attempt to wound a nation by targeting its intellect, suggesting that killing the brain leads to a state where the nation and its people succumb after the execution of their intellectuals.

Autumn on the Lake by Hamiduzzaman Khan

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

This landscape is quite interesting. Rather than modernism, it features impressionistic techniques. Unlike the other landscape paintings in this exhibition that resemble photographic images, this one focuses on impressions. You can see the summit, the lush greenery, and the bustling activity near the lake with boats coming in for trade and commerce.

