Kaiser: A standout amidst over-hyped productions

'Kaiser', a double murder mystery TV series streaming on Hoichoi, is a good example of a well executed drama when many of its peers end up being a disappointment. Afran Nisho has fantastically pulled off the character of Kaiser Chowdhury, a homicide detective and the protagonist of the series.

The story is about a double murder that kicks off the show. Kaiser, a DB officer, is initially the one in charge of the case, however due to various incidents, the case is soon transferred to another investigative department, which does not stand well with Kaiser. Whilst dealing with a failed relationship, bungled friendships, and a teenage daughter - and many other incidents occur that threaten to blow him off course - Kaiser keeps digging deeper into the circumstances of the grisly murders. The ending is not an easy resolution to guess.

Afran Nisho, an established actor of the Bangladeshi entertainment industry has flawlessly portrayed his role as Kaiser, a DB officer who is great at his job. From the very beginning, he is depicted as a feared policeman, respected by his juniors. He is sarcastic most of the time and is a video game addict.

Kaiser's toxic masculinity comes through in many incidents during the interval episodes, but he is also self-aware enough to be ashamed of his deeds when he realises it. It is evident too that he has an ego that stops him from letting go of his grudges against people he trusts and loves.

As a policeman, Kaiser's performance anchors the series. He studies every detail very well. He is honest and serious about his job, and is not slacking off, which might be a common misconception about characters who come from failed relationships and have video game addictions.

Kaiser makes observations that officers present for hours at the crime scene cannot arrive at. He is extremely stubborn too; he has an extreme urge to continue the investigation despite a myriad of obstacles he faces. It is a mainstream fiction trope, which never happens in real life, but is rather a filmy touch to create a hero.

However, the writer makes sure to justify his drive and rationale, which keeps Kaiser consistently engaged and unwilling to let go of the case, resulting in a three dimensional and multifaceted protagonist.

Kaiser has a daughter, Nikita, played by Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi. She first appears in the pilot episode and her indulged participation as Kaiser's very intelligent daughter throughout the series was phenomenal.

Rikita Nandini Shimu plays Kaiser's ex-wife Shirin, with whom Kaiser had ended on complicated terms. While she does not really have a role that contributes to the story, her now husband, Amlan, played by Mostafizur Noor Imran, who is also Kaiser's childhood best friend, a journalist, actively participates in private to crack the case of the murders. Amlan is one of the best characters in the series, who is shown as a wiser man than Kaiser, a family guy, compassionate, patient, and reasonable.

Many other noteworthy characters who influence how the series moves forward are Saba (Aisha Khan) and Joya (Tamanna Haque Borna). The ending is quite depressing and makes you wonder how someone's actions can lead to such a reaction, which unceremoniously twists into a story. It would not have been anybody's first guess.

Most of today's movies or shows end up being disappointing even after great openings, but 'Kaiser' maintained a high standard in terms of acting, casting, plot twists, cinematography, and dialogue till the very end. It was amazing to see that all the characters were flawless in their given roles, which is rare in dramas or movies.

Directed by Tanim Noor, original story written by Abdul Qaiyum Leon, and screenplay written by Ayman Asib Shadhin, 'Kaiser,' as of now, is rated 8.2 in IMDb. A well deserved rating as the direction and story both excelled in their departments, bringing 'Kaiser' to life.

During the tense scenes, which takes place many times throughout the series, the positioning and aesthetics of the cinematography help to further enhance what is being shown on screen. This is very often the case with shows these days, but they also fail in integrating dialogues and sounds with the videography.

Detective stories are not common in Bangladesh. There is always the excessive, overrated, and baseless storylines that ends up being predictable when deciphering the hints given in the initial episodes.

Now, we finally have a domestic murder mystery detective series worthy of recommendation. It is safe to declare that Afran Nisho has to be one of the less appreciated established actors for those who are not that familiar with Bangladeshi tv shows or movies.

'Kaiser' is now streaming on Hoichoi and is one of the most watched shows on the platform.