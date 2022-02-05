‘Kachabadam’ taking internet by storm

The #KachaBadam dance challenge is currently on trend in TikTok, viewed over 100.2 million times.

The source of this weirdly catchy song is Bhuban Badyakar who is a peanut hawker in a remote village of West Bengal.

This was one of his initiatives to attract new customers, but Bhuban might never have thought his business tactic would turn him into an internet sensation.

Video of বাদাম বাদাম দাদা কাঁচা বাদাম, আমার কাছে নাই গো বুবু ভাজা বাদাম.Badam badam dada kachabadam New video

The original song was released from a channel called 'Ektara' and it has also received 22 million views till this date. Afterwards, the remix version with rap was released from Godhuli Bela Music which also accumulated 38 million views.

Video of Badam Official | Rap Version | Kacha Badam | Viral Song | Bhuban | RonE | Pragya | Goduli Bela Music

People from different parts of the world are grooving with Bhuban's creation which proves language is no barrier when it comes to music and dancing.