Justin Timberlake speaks out after arrest

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:27 am

Justin Timberlake. Photo: Collected
Justin Timberlake. Photo: Collected

Justin Timberlake finally broke his silence after his DWI arrest at a concert at the United Center Stadium in Chicago, while on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The 'Cry me a river' singer told his fans, "It's been a tough week. I know I'm hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back."

He further spoke about how his fans had also faced, "ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights."

The Business Standard

Timberlake was released from custody on 18 June, after spending a night in jail on a DWI charge in New York. Allegedly, he had missed a stop sign and was weaving on the road. The concert was his first night out after the incident. 

 

