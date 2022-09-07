Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritize health

Splash

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritize health

The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, “took a real toll”

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Pop Singer Justin Bieber said Tuesday he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues.

The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," Bieber said. Exhaustion "overtook" him, he said. After following up with his doctors, family and team, the singer said he decided to make his health a priority over his tour.

"I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better," he said. "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world."

He thanked fans for support and prayers and closed the announcement writing, "I love you all passionately!"

Already postponed earlier this year due to Bieber and members of his team testing positive for COVID-19, the world tour finally launched in March.

He had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Bieber did not say when he might return to the stage, and his publicists did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, the Canadian singer disclosed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed, forcing him to cancel performances in order to recover. He posted a video on Instagram explaining to viewers that he could not smile on one side of his face, but assured fans that he just needed time to recover.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome- the disorder paralysing Justin Bieber's face

At 13 years old, Bieber became a global pop star with songs like "Baby" gaining him instant fame.

Justin Beiber / tour / Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

1h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

2h | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

3h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

15h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

16h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

16h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 