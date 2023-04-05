John Wick spinoff Ballerina to release next year

The eagerly anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as the titular character, has finally been given a release date by Lionsgate. The movie will be released on 7 June 2024.

The spinoff has been in development after the release of 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' when the character of Rooney, played by Unity Phelan, was introduced.

Rooney, a Ruska Roma assassin with ballet training, is one of the family's female killers. The film will focus on Ruska Roma and John Wick's past.

Keanu Reeves disclosed that Ballerina takes place between 'Parabellum' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4', which is currently shattering the franchise's box office records in theaters.

Reeves will reprise his role as his beloved killer for the spinoff, and it won't just be in a cameo. In order to establish a connection between Ballerina and the John Wick franchise, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick will also return in their respective roles.

