John Wick sequel series in the works

Lionsgate Television is currently developing a TV series based on the 'John Wick' film franchise, according to Variety.

The series, titled 'John Wick: Under the High Table,' is set to pick up right where 'John Wick: Chapter 4' left off

"John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age," the official logline stated.

Keanu Reeves will serve as an executive producer for the series, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee from Thunder Road. Chad Stahelski, representing 87Eleven Entertainment, will also executive produce and direct the pilot.

