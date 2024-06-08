Jensen Ackles lands lead role after long

Jensen Ackles, known widely for his role as Dean Winchester in 'Supernatural' has been cast to lead Prime Video's upcoming thriller, 'Countdown.'

The platform announced that the actor has been cast as an LAPD officer named Mark Meachum, marking his first lead role since 'Supernatural', which ended in 2020. Derek Haas, producer of Chicago Fire, announced in a press release that the show will have 13 episodes.

According to the series' official logline, a "suspicious murder in broad daylight" will lead to Meachum getting enlisted in a "secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate."

Jensen's previous role as Dean in 'Supernatural' captured everyone's heart worldwide. The series followed two brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), who lost their mother during childhood. Raised by their father, they were trained to pursue the family business of hunting evil supernatural beings.

