Jensen Ackles lands lead role after long

Splash

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

Jensen Ackles lands lead role after long

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 08:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jensen Ackles, known widely for his role as Dean Winchester in 'Supernatural' has been cast to lead Prime Video's upcoming thriller, 'Countdown.'
The platform announced that the actor has been cast as an LAPD officer named Mark Meachum, marking his first lead role since 'Supernatural', which ended in 2020. Derek Haas, producer of Chicago Fire, announced in a press release that the show will have 13 episodes.
According to the series' official logline, a "suspicious murder in broad daylight" will lead to Meachum getting enlisted in a "secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate."
Jensen's previous role as Dean in 'Supernatural' captured everyone's heart worldwide. The series followed two brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), who lost their mother during childhood. Raised by their father, they were trained to pursue the family business of hunting evil supernatural beings.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jensen Ackles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

19m | Videos
Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

2h | Videos
The bicycle mechanic

The bicycle mechanic

9m | Videos
New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

3h | Videos