Jension Ackles wraps up filming for ‘The Boys’ season 3

Jensen Ackles. Photo: Collected
American actor Jensen Ackles is all set to make his debut as a Soldier Boy in season 3 of Amazon Prime's hit dark superhero series 'The Boys.'

Jesen Ackles in The Boys season 3. Photo: Collected
During the last day of shoot for the upcoming series, the actor spots an uncanny connection between 'The Boys', season 3, and his horror-fantasy series 'Supernatural.'

In the video, the actor said, "Alright gang, fun fact for you. A year ago today, September 10th, 2020 was the last day on the set of Supernatural". "Today, September 10th 2021, is the last day on the set of The Boys. Coincidence", he added.

He captioned the video, 'What is the universe trying to tell me?' adding the Supernatural-related hashtag '#spnfamily'.

Long-running fantasy drama 'Supernatural' which follows the journey of brothers Dean Winchester, essayed by Jensen and Sam Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki; ended on November last year.

A prequel of 'Supernatural' focusing on the Winchester brother's parents is already in development. Jean will be returning as Dean to narrate the show.

However, his former co-star Jared Padalecki will not be seen in the Supernatural spin-off.

'The Boys' season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime.

 

